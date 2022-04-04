Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 9.2% Stake In Twitter

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, CEO of luxury electric car maker Tesla, revealed Monday in a Schedule 13G filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Elon Musk Revocable Trust for which Elon Musk is the sole Trustee, beneficially owns 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of Common Stock of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR).

The holding translates to 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, based on 800,641,166 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of February 10, 2022 as reported in the Issuer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

