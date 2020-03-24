Tesla CEO Elon Musk Ramps Up Coronavirus Aid

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has ramped up his efforts -- as well as his company's -- to help combat the growing U.S. coronavirus epidemic.

In his latest move, announced in a Monday night tweet, Tesla purchased 1,255 ventilators from China, where "they had an oversupply." The company had the ventilators flown to Los Angeles, where they are currently awaiting distribution, California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed in a press conference.

Tesla has donated critical medical equipment, including masks and ventilators, to help combat coronavirus. Image source: Getty Images.

Musk's busy weekend

The ventilator shipment, facilitated by Tesla's team in China with cooperation from customs officials in China and Los Angeles, comes on the heels of the company's donation of about 50,000 N95 surgical masks to the University of Washington School of Medicine. Another batch of supplies, including masks and gowns, were sent to UCLA Health, according to a tweet from film director Peyton Reed.

Last week, Musk said Tesla was "working on" deploying Tesla's manufacturing capabilities to produce much-needed ventilators. On Saturday, Musk said he had spoken with with medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) about engineering ventilators but gave no definite confirmation of a partnership or details of a timeline.

Facebook and Apple also chip in

Other Silicon Valley companies are also using their resources to help supply the beleaguered medical community, as their CEOs take to social media to promote their efforts. According to a post by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) donated 720,000 masks that it had stockpiled in case of a resurgence of the 2019 California wildfires. The company is also attempting to source and donate "millions" more.

Meanwhile, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook tweeted that his company would also be donating "millions of masks" to healthcare workers in the U.S. and Europe.

Despite these efforts by the tech giants, it's unclear when the critical medical supply shortage will be eased.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Bromels owns shares of Apple, Facebook, Medtronic, and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple, Facebook, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.