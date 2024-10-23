Tesla CEO ‘confident’ Cybercab to reach volume production in 2026

Says Cybercab event carried thousands of people with no incidents. Says energy storage business running “like wildfire”. Says still on track to deliver “affordable models” in first half of 2025. Says aiming for 2M units per year. Says autonomous driving experiencing “significant improvement”. Says Version 13 with FSD is “going out soon”. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

