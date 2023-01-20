Tesla Causes Used Car Prices to Plunge -- What You Need to Know

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has already caused chaos in the used car market in the first few weeks of 2023. The company lowered prices on new vehicles, which caused a drop in used vehicle values, and the impact may show weakness in both auto companies and the economy overall. Travis Hoium highlights what you need to know in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $83.33 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.