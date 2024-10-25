Tesla call buyer realizes 65% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $5.28 offer for 3,002 Tesla (TSLA) Dec-24 300 calls yesterday at 09:42ET when underlying shares were trading at $248.77. Shares closed at $260.48, and the calls at $8.74 for a mark-to-market profit of 65%, or $1037K, on the $1586K outlay.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.