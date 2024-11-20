Tesla call buyer realizes 38% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $10.85 offer for 1,086 Tesla (TSLA) 11/29 weekly 345 calls yesterday at 09:56ET when underlying shares were trading at $336.85. Shares closed at $346.00, and the calls at $14.96 for a mark-to-market profit of 38%, or $446K, on the $1179K outlay.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.