Tesla call buyer realizes 38% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $10.85 offer for 1,086 Tesla (TSLA) 11/29 weekly 345 calls yesterday at 09:56ET when underlying shares were trading at $336.85. Shares closed at $346.00, and the calls at $14.96 for a mark-to-market profit of 38%, or $446K, on the $1179K outlay.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TSLA:
- Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm sells $35.34M of shares
- Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chair Nets $35M through Stock Sale
- VOO ETF Update, 11/20/2024
- VOOG vs. SCHG: Which Is the Better Growth Stock ETF?
- How Trump’s Victory Accelerates the Bullish Case for Tesla’s (TSLA) AI Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.