Tesla call buyer realizes 33% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $4.73 offer for 3,055 Tesla (TSLA) Dec-24 330 calls yesterday at 10:55ET when underlying shares were trading at $262.75. Shares closed at $269.19, and the calls at $6.30 for a mark-to-market profit of 33%, or $478K, on the $1445K outlay.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.