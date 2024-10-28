Tesla call buyer realizes 33% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $4.73 offer for 3,055 Tesla (TSLA) Dec-24 330 calls yesterday at 10:55ET when underlying shares were trading at $262.75. Shares closed at $269.19, and the calls at $6.30 for a mark-to-market profit of 33%, or $478K, on the $1445K outlay.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSLA:
- VOO ETF Update, 10/28/2024
- Tesla price target raised to $298 from $278 at Canaccord
- Tesla price target raised to $285 from $225 at Daiwa
- Should You Buy TSLA Stock After its 20% Surge?
- GOOGL, NVDA, and TSLA Lead Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to All-Time High
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.