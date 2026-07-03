Tesla, BYD, or Rivian: Which Stock Currently Has the EV Crown?

Key Points

BYD leads in volume.

Rivian is improving, but profitability remains elusive.

Tesla generates cash while many rivals still burn it.

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There was a time when Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the undisputed leader in the EV space, and everyone else was simply trying to catch up. Today, that's no longer the case.

China's BYD (OTC: BYDDY) is now the world's largest producer of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (BEVs and PHEVs), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is carving out a niche in the premium electric truck and SUV market.

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Indeed, each company has a different strategy. Each also has a legitimate claim to being a long-term winner. But if we're talking about which stock deserves the EV crown in 2026, I maintain that Tesla is the clear winner.

Let's take a closer look.

BYD wins on scale

If EV production were the only metric that mattered, BYD would likely be the clear winner. In 2025, the company sold 4.6 million BEVs and PHEVs, representing a 7.7% increase from the previous year.

Much of that success comes from vertical integration. Unlike many automakers, BYD manufactures many of its own batteries, semiconductors, electric motors, and power electronics. That gives it greater control over costs while allowing it to move quickly as demand changes.

The company is also expanding aggressively outside China, opening new manufacturing facilities and increasing exports into Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

There's no question BYD has become a global automotive powerhouse. That said, it still can't penetrate the U.S., which is the world's second-largest automotive market. Last year, nearly 16.4 million vehicles were sold in the U.S. Not having access to such a massive market isn't trivial when analyzing growth metrics.

Rivian is improving

Rivian deserves credit for making meaningful progress. After years of heavy losses, the company generated its first full-year gross profit in 2025 while narrowing annual losses and improving manufacturing efficiency. Revenue reached approximately $5.38 billion in 2025, while vehicle production continued climbing as management prepared for the launch of its lower-priced R2 SUV, expected to become the company's highest-volume product.

Still, Rivian expects to deliver only 62,000 to 67,000 vehicles this year. That's impressive growth for Rivian, but it's still only a fraction of Tesla's production.

The company also remains unprofitable, so you're still betting on future execution. To be sure, the outlook remains promising, but the company isn't quite there yet.

Tesla is more than an automaker

Tesla's biggest advantage isn't simply selling electric vehicles. It's everything surrounding them.

With more than 80,000 Superchargers worldwide, the company continues to operate one of the world's largest fast-charging networks. Its energy generation and storage business has become a meaningful contributor to revenue, too, with Megapack battery deployments continuing to grow as utilities invest in grid-scale storage.

Tesla is also investing heavily in autonomous driving, robotics, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing automation.

Whether every initiative succeeds remains to be seen. But unlike most automakers, Tesla has multiple avenues for growth beyond vehicle deliveries. And financially, it remains the strongest of the three.

The company generated $6.2 billion in free cash flow during 2025; ended Q1 2026 with more than $44 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments; and continues producing more than 1.6 million vehicles annually.

Those financial resources give Tesla considerably more flexibility than many of its EV competitors to invest in manufacturing, artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous driving.

Yes, margins have compressed as pricing competition intensifies, and delivery growth has slowed. But Tesla remains profitable while many EV competitors continue burning cash.

The strongest ecosystem

BYD has become the industry leader in volume. Rivian has one of the most promising product pipelines among younger automakers. Both are legitimate leaders in the EV space.

But if I'm choosing one EV stock today, I'm still choosing Tesla because it's evolved beyond being an automaker. Energy storage, charging infrastructure, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, robotics, and manufacturing technology all provide additional growth opportunities that most competitors simply don't have.

The EV race is no longer about who builds the most cars. It's about who builds the strongest ecosystem around them. At least for now, Tesla still holds that crown.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.