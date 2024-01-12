Tesla Bulls At Odds After Hertz's EV Selloff: 'Blow' For Musk's Company Or 'Black Eye Moment' For Car Rental Firm?

Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has sparked a debate among Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) enthusiasts with its decision to sell around 20,000 electric vehicles, including Teslas, from its fleet. The move has led to conflicting views even among Tesla bulls.

What Happened: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called Hertz’s decision a “black eye moment” for the rental company, but he downplayed the impact on Tesla.

Ives, speaking on CNBC’s “Last Call” show, criticizes Hertz for mishandling the marketing of these electric vehicles and miscalculating the implications of incorporating EVs into its fleet. Despite this, Ives believes the news will not significantly affect Tesla’s short-term sales, considering it a mere “blip on the radar.” He maintains a bullish outlook on Tesla for the year 2024.

On the other hand, Ross Gerber, president of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management and a Tesla investor, sees Hertz’s decision as another setback for the electric vehicle giant.

Another blow for tesla. Hertz is selling of 1/3 of their tesla fleet losing $250 mil of value on their teslas. Now further reducing after market pricing as the free fall in the value of the tesla brand continues. Stock down 9 of 10 days now. $tsla

— Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 11, 2024

Gerber pointed out the financial impact on Hertz, noting that the company is selling off a third of its Tesla fleet, resulting in a $250 million loss in the value of their Teslas. “Now further reducing after-market pricing as the free fall in the value of the Tesla brand continues,” he wrote on X.

Why It Matters: Hertz announced its plan on Thursday to sell approximately 20,000 EVs from its U.S. fleet throughout 2024, citing high repair costs as the driving factor.

The company intends to replace these electric vehicles with combustion engine-powered cars. This decision aligns with Hertz’s previous announcement during its third-quarterearnings call where CEO Stephen Scherr highlighted the financial advantages of a fleet consisting mainly of traditional combustion engine vehicles. Although Hertz initially aimed for 25% of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024, Scherr emphasized that this timeline is flexible.

As of the end of the third quarter, EVs comprised 11% of Hertz’s total fleet, with Tesla representing four out of every five EVs in their lineup.

The move also comes less than three years after Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3s and even recruited seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as its celebrity spokesperson to promote its new focus on electric vehicle rentals.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Announces Price Drop in China, Entry-Level EV Now 6% Cheaper

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.