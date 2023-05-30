Tesla Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TSLA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $200.73, changing hands as high as $204.48 per share. Tesla Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TSLA's low point in its 52 week range is $101.81 per share, with $314.6667 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.28. The TSLA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
