Tesla, Big Tech, LOUP ETF & More

(1:00) - Big Tech Outlook For 2021: Will It Be A Good Place To Continue Investing?

(5:10) - Tesla and Apple’s Continued Growth: Is There Still More Upside?

(9:35) - Must Watch Stocks For Investors

(12:30) - The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF: LOUP

(17:40) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Loup Ventures. We discuss the outlook for tech stocks and the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF LOUP.

2020 has been a remarkable yearfor tech giants—Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG and Facebook FB—as they were among the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic driven disruptions. Most of the gains in the S&P 500 index this year have come from these five that account for about 22% of the index now.

In the past few days, we have seen very positive vaccine announcements from Pfizer and Moderna, resulting in some rotation out of big tech into economically sensitive areas. However, vaccines’ wider distribution is months away while the virus outbreak continues to worsen, sending investors back to the safety of big tech.

What lies ahead for big tech in in 2021?

Tesla TSLA has surged this week on S&P 500 inclusion news. The stock is now up more than 450% this year? Does the stock look expensive now?

LOUP ETF holds companies involved in new technologies, including artificial intelligence, consumer perception, robotics, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and mixed/augmented reality. It is up more than 55% this year. Tune into the podcast to learn more.

