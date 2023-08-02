Tesla (BER:TL0) Price Target Increased by 30.44% to 216.83

The average one-year price target for Tesla (BER:TL0) has been revised to 216.83 / share. This is an increase of 30.44% from the prior estimate of 166.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.16 to a high of 331.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.77% from the latest reported closing price of 254.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TL0 is 1.10%, an increase of 16.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 1,473,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83,256K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TL0 by 58.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,757K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TL0 by 57.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50,048K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TL0 by 58.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 43,760K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,431K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TL0 by 47.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,068K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,471K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TL0 by 40.29% over the last quarter.

