Tesla Begins Model Y Deliveries

(RTTNews) - Tesla has begun delivering the first Model Y sport-utility vehicle to customers in the US, ahead of its original schedule, despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Tesla expected to deliver the first vehicle in the fall of 2020.

The company tweeted a video that showed the SUV going through the production process and being tested in different parts of the world.

The SUV, which currently is only available with a long-range battery and all-wheel drive, reportedly starts at $52,990. It offers 316 miles of range, and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds.

Tesla is also reportedly selling a Performance version that starts at $60,990.

