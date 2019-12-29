Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Monday began delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory, marking the occasion with a ceremony.

The event means the plant has started delivering cars to customers just 357 days after the factory's construction started, setting a new record for global automakers in China.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.