Tesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally

July 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday became the highest-valued automaker as its shares surged to new record highs and the electric carmaker's market cap overtook that of former front runner Toyota Motors Corp 7203.T.

Tesla shares gained more than 5% in early morning trade, reaching a new record of $1,133.95.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon)

