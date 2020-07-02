Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries, as lockdowns imposed globally to combat the spread of the coronavirus begin to ease.

The electric-car maker delivered 90,650 vehicles during the quarter, above estimates of 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in Warwick, Rhode Island; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.