Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter
July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries, as lockdowns imposed globally to combat the spread of the coronavirus begin to ease.
The electric-car maker delivered 90,650 vehicles during the quarter, above estimates of 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in Warwick, Rhode Island; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
