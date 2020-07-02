US Markets
Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Tesla Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter vehicle deliveries, as lockdowns imposed globally to combat the spread of the coronavirus begin to ease.

The electric-car maker delivered 90,650 vehicles during the quarter, above estimates of 74,130 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in Warwick, Rhode Island; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

