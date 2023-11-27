News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla beats US claim that it fired factory workers amid union campaign

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 27, 2023 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has dismissed claims that Tesla Inc TSLA.O illegally fired employees working on Autopilot software at a New York factory to put an end to union organizing.

A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional official on Friday tossed out a complaint filed in February by Workers United, a union seeking to organize workers at Tesla's Buffalo, New York "gigafactory."

Workers United claimed that within days of announcing a union campaign earlier this year, Tesla fired dozens of workers from its Autopilot department. Tesla has said the firings were based on performance reviews and not tied to union activity.

The labor board official, however, found merit to two separate claims that Tesla maintained an unlawful rule on the acceptable use of technology in the workplace and solicited grievances from workers in an attempt to thwart support for the union, NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado said on Monday.

If Tesla does not settle those claims, the NLRB will issue a complaint against the company that will be heard by an administrative judge, Blado said.

Tesla and Workers United did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The campaign in Buffalo is part of a nationwide effort to unionize Tesla facilities that has spurred a series of complaints filed with the labor board alleging illegal union-busting.

Earlier this month, a U.S. appeals court reversed an NLRB decision that said Tesla violated federal labor law by barring workers at its Fremont, California, assembly plant from wearing UAW T-shirts.

And the same court is separately considering Tesla's appeal of an NLRB ruling that said CEO Elon Musk violated federal labor law by tweeting in 2018 that employees would lose stock options if they joined a union.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Alexia Garamfalvi)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.