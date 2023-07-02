News & Insights

Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 02, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram and Shivani Tanna for Reuters

July 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Sunday delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates after the electric carmaker increased discounts and incentives.

The Elon Musk-led company handed over 466,000 vehicles in the three months ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected Tesla to deliver 445,000 cars, according to nine analysts polled by Refinitiv, with the lowest estimate of 439,875 and highest of 450,000.

