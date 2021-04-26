US Markets
TSLA

Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations on strong deliveries

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday after it posted record deliveries earlier this month for the three-month period on robust demand from China.

Adds details from the statement, background

April 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday after it posted record deliveries earlier this month for the three-month period on robust demand from China.

The company had said it delivered a record 184,800 vehicles globally in the January to March quarter, beating market expectations on strong demand from China.

Tesla said first deliveries of the new Model S should start very shortly, while Model Y production rate in Shanghai continued to improve quickly.

The company said it was able to navigate through global chip supply shortage issues in part by pivoting extremely quickly to new microcontrollers.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $10.39 billion from $5.99 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $10.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular