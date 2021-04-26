Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations

April 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday after it posted record deliveries for the period earlier this month on robust demand from China.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $10.39 billion from $5.99 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $10.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

