US Markets
TSLA

Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday after it posted record deliveries for the period earlier this month on robust demand from China.

April 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday after it posted record deliveries for the period earlier this month on robust demand from China.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said revenue rose to $10.39 billion from $5.99 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $10.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular