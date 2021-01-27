Tesla beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue after trouncing 2020 deliveries earlier this month on a steady rise in electric vehicle demand.

The carmaker, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said quarterly revenue rose to $10.74 billion from $7.38 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $10.4 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

