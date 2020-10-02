US Markets
Tesla beats expectations for Q3 vehicle deliveries

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles in the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla delivered 124,100 units of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 vehicles in the period as U.S. production recovered after being suspended from the end of March to early May due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Its total production in the quarter rose 76% to 145,036 vehicles compared to the previous three-month period.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa))

