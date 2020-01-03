Tesla beats estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs, above expectations of 104,960 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

