US Markets

Tesla beats estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sun Yilei

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs, above expectations of 104,960 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular