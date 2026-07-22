Tesla Beat Wall Street's Delivery Estimate by Nearly 74,000 Vehicles Under Elon Musk

Key Points

Tesla produced 451,758 electric vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 480,126.

Wall Street had been expecting deliveries to be closer to 406,000.

Deliveries probably won't be the focus when the company reports second-quarter earnings.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw a significant increase in deliveries in the second quarter of 2026. The electric vehicle giant's 480,126 deliveries were up from 384,122 in the second quarter of 2025, a huge 25% year-over-year increase. The second-quarter 2026 figure was also above the Wall Street consensus for roughly 406,000 deliveries.

CEO Elon Musk must be doing something right... Or is there more to the story?

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What happened a year ago?

While it may seem like ancient history, Elon Musk was heavily involved in politics in 2025. That led to a backlash against the electric vehicle company he founded, which depressed EV sales. Increasing competition in the EV market was another headwind. Tesla's 25% year-over-year increase in second-quarter 2026 deliveries was at least partly a recovery from a unique period when deliveries were depressed. Elon Musk was clearly a key factor in both quarters, but it wasn't really anything the CEO did at the company.

That said, second-quarter 2026 deliveries did beat Wall Street expectations. That is a good sign, but there are also factors beyond the CEO that need to be considered. Most notably, the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, which has upended the global energy market. Oil is a commodity, and the reduced supply caused by the conflict pushed prices higher. That, in turn, has resulted in higher gasoline prices. In the face of higher gas prices, new-car buyers could be shifting to EVs to reduce fuel costs. Elon Musk had very little to do with this dynamic.

Elon Musk is a visionary, but he isn't responsible for everything

To be fair, Tesla wouldn't be the company it is without Elon Musk. The CEO is a brilliant, visionary leader. In fact, there might not be an electric vehicle market at all if it weren't for Musk. But that doesn't mean every Tesla success is directly tied back to Musk, nor does it mean all shortfalls are, either. And yet, it is noteworthy that Tesla's stock price fell after it reported its strong second-quarter delivery numbers.

When Tesla reports earnings after the close on July 22, investors will be looking to see what the company is planning for the future. Elon Musk appears to be shifting gears, pushing more toward AI and automation. That includes both humanoid robots and self-driving vehicle services. In other words, huge capital spending plans may be the norm, which investors could find worrying. So while every company outcome isn't a result of something that Elon Musk is doing at Tesla, Musk's vision will likely be closely watched again this quarter because it still has a material long-term impact on the company.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.