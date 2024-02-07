News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla asks which jobs are critical, stoking layoff fears - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 07, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 6,7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O managers have been asked whether each of their employees' positions were critical, stoking layoff fears in the company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Tesla sent out a single-line query for each job after canceling some employees' biannual performance reviews, some of the people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The electric automaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. It had 140,473 employees globally as of Dec. 31 last year.

Tesla shares rose 2.7% in premarket trading. They have slumped more than 25% so far this year.

The report comes after CEO Elon Musk warned sales growth would slow this year despite price cuts that have already hurt margins at the world's most valuable automaker and fueled investor concerns about soft demand and Chinese competition.

Despite a renewed discounting push led by Tesla, in top auto market China recorded its first month-on-month drop in January on slowing demand.

The U.S. automaker also lost its spot as the top EV maker by sales to China's BYD 002594.SZ in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.