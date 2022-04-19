Tesla Asks Shanghai Factory Employees To Live At Workplace

(RTTNews) - With Shanghai easing lockdown restrictions following a three-week shutdown due to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in China, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has reportedly asked its employees at the Shanghai factory to live at the workplace. According to reports, the company would be handing out sleeping bags and mattresses to its employees, who will sleep on the floor while operating in a so-called 'closed-loop' system.

The electric car maker is among the several manufacturers in Shanghai who are resuming operations following the lifting of a harsh lockdown imposed on March 28. Tesla sent a memo to its employees detailing the conditions they would need to work and live under. The company give them a sleeping bag and mattress, there will be designated areas on the floor for people to sleep on, in addition to places for showering, catering and entertainment. Employees will also be given three meals a day along with an allowance of 400 yuan or $63.

The company said that it would be following all the regulations to contain the spread of Covid by asking employees to take a nuclei acid test once a day in the first three days, have their temperatures checked twice a day and wash their hands four times a day.

According to reports, the company started functioning with the closed-loop system on Monday, and workers will continue working under that until May 1.

Tesla's Shanghai factory manufactures less than 2,000 cars a day, which translates into 40,000 units not manufactured since the lockdown began, but the company is hoping to catch up with the new working system.

