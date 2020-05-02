Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider - The Telegraph

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O has applied for a licence to supply electricity in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The purpose of the licence may be to introduce the company's "Autobidder" platform, the report said, citing a company source. The application does not make clear why Tesla has applied for the licence, The Telegraph reported.

Having built a significant battery business in recent years, the carmaker is now preparing to enter the British market with its technology, the paper said, citing industry sources.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

