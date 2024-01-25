Tesla appeal over Musk tweet on unions tests NLRB authority over social media

* Musk suggested unionizing would cost workers stock options * Labor board said tweet amounted to an illegal threat * Appeals court questions scope of board's powers By Daniel Wiessner Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday grappled with whether the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has the power to police social media, in a case involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet claiming factory workers would lose stock options if they joined a union. The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard arguments in Tesla's appeal of an NLRB ruling that said Musk illegally threatened workers by tweeting in 2018: "Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union ... But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?" A three-judge 5th Circuit panel ruled against the electric carmaker last March, agreeing with the board that the tweet could illegally deter unionizing. The full court, which has 17 active judges 12 of whom were appointed by Republican presidents, said it would reconsider the case in July. The judges' questions during Thursday's arguments, which lasted over an hour, were wide ranging and it was not clear how the court was leaning. But several of the judges focused on whether the NLRB's enforcement powers extend to comments made by company executives in public. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has said NLRB decisions are owed deference by courts when they involve speech made in the context of an employment relationship. “But this was not in the context of that relationship” because it came in a public forum and not in the workplace, Elrod, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, said of Musk's tweet. The court seemed divided over the question. “It seems to me if we uphold a categorical barrier where the NLRB cannot consider what’s on Twitter, it just creates a potential wild West of unfair labor practices that could never be addressed,” said Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick, who is also a George W. Bush appointee and was on the panel that ruled against Tesla last year. Micah Jost, who argued for the NLRB, said courts have for decades backed board rulings involving comments made in public and that Tesla's case merely represented a modern-day twist. “Twitter is regulated in the same way as a press release or a statement to a reporter,” Jost told the court, referring to past board cases. But allowing the NLRB to police comments made outside the workplace would violate employers' free-speech rights under the U.S. Constitution, countered Tesla's lawyer, Michael Kenneally. “This is different than a press release. This is members of the public engaging in a discussion on a topic of public concern,” he said. Musk's tweet came amid the United Auto Workers (UAW) union years-long campaign to organize workers at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory, which is still ongoing. Two days after the initial tweet, Musk said in a separate Twitter thread that it was the UAW, and not the company, that opposed stock options. Musk purchased Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and renamed it X. Daniel Curry, a lawyer for the UAW, pushed back against Musk's claim on Thursday. He told the 5th Circuit that workers at some auto plants represented by the union receive stock options, and others participate in profit sharing. Curry also said that because Musk posts prolifically on social media and often makes announcements about Tesla and his other companies, those comments should not be off limits to the NLRB. “The workers are most interested in what he has to say,” Curry said. The case is Tesla Inc v. NLRB, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-60285. For Tesla: Michael Kenneally of Morgan Lewis & Bockius For the NLRB: Micah Jost For the UAW: Daniel Curry of Schwartz Steinsapir Dohrmann & Sommers Read more: US appeals court to reconsider decision on Elon Musk tweet about unions Elon Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules Group says NLRB ruling over Musk tweet ignored free-speech rights Tesla CEO Musk's anti-union tweet from 2018 must be deleted-U.S. labor board UAW launches bid to organize Tesla and 'entire non-union auto sector' in US (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York) Keywords: EMPLOYMENT TESLA/TWEET

