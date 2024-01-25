News & Insights

Tesla appeal over Musk tweet on unions tests NLRB authority over social media

January 25, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

        * 
      Musk suggested unionizing would cost workers stock options
    

        * 
      Labor board said tweet amounted to an illegal threat
    

        * 
      Appeals court questions scope of board's powers
    

  
    By Daniel Wiessner
       Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday
grappled with whether the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)
has the power to police social media, in a case involving Tesla
CEO Elon Musk's tweet claiming factory workers would lose stock
options if they joined a union.
    The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans
heard arguments in Tesla's appeal of an NLRB ruling that said
Musk illegally threatened workers by tweeting in 2018: "Nothing
stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union ... But
why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?"
    A three-judge 5th Circuit panel ruled against the electric
carmaker last March, agreeing with the board that the tweet
could illegally deter unionizing. The full court, which has 17
active judges 12 of whom were appointed by Republican
presidents, said it would reconsider the case in July. 
    The judges' questions during Thursday's arguments, which
lasted over an hour, were wide ranging and it was not clear how
the court was leaning. But several of the judges focused on
whether the NLRB's enforcement powers extend to comments made by
company executives in public. 
    Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod noted that the U.S.
Supreme Court has said NLRB decisions are owed deference by
courts when they involve speech made in the context of an
employment relationship. 
    “But this was not in the context of that relationship”
because it came in a public forum and not in the workplace,
Elrod, an appointee of Republican former President George W.
Bush, said of Musk's tweet.
    The court seemed divided over the question. 
    “It seems to me if we uphold a categorical barrier where the
NLRB cannot consider what’s on Twitter, it just creates a
potential wild West of unfair labor practices that could never
be addressed,” said Circuit Judge Leslie Southwick, who is also
a George W. Bush appointee and was on the panel that ruled
against Tesla last year. 
    Micah Jost, who argued for the NLRB, said courts have for
decades backed board rulings involving comments made in public
and that Tesla's case merely represented a modern-day twist. 
    “Twitter is regulated in the same way as a press release or
a statement to a reporter,” Jost told the court, referring to
past board cases.
    But allowing the NLRB to police comments made outside the
workplace would violate employers' free-speech rights under the
U.S. Constitution, countered Tesla's lawyer, Michael Kenneally. 
    “This is different than a press release. This is members of
the public engaging in a discussion on a topic of public
concern,” he said.
    Musk's tweet came amid the United Auto Workers (UAW) union
years-long campaign to organize workers at Tesla's Fremont,
California, factory, which is still ongoing. 
    Two days after the initial tweet, Musk said in a separate
Twitter thread that it was the UAW, and not the company, that
opposed stock options. Musk purchased Twitter in 2022 for $44
billion and renamed it X. 
    Daniel Curry, a lawyer for the UAW, pushed back against
Musk's claim on Thursday. He told the 5th Circuit that workers
at some auto plants represented by the union receive stock
options, and others participate in profit sharing. 
    Curry also said that because Musk posts prolifically on
social media and often makes announcements about Tesla and his
other companies, those comments should not be off limits to the
NLRB.
    “The workers are most interested in what he has to say,”
Curry said.
    The case is Tesla Inc v. NLRB, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 21-60285.
    For Tesla: Michael Kenneally of Morgan Lewis & Bockius
    For the NLRB: Micah Jost
    For the UAW: Daniel Curry of Schwartz Steinsapir Dohrmann &
Sommers
    
 (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

