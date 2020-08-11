Tesla Announces 5-for-1 Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said Tuesday that its board approved and declared a five-for-one split of its common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.

Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28, 2020.

The company noted that trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.

