Tesla and Rivian Are Both Down 12%. Here's the Better Buy for the Second Half of 2026.

Key Points

Tesla has the bigger long-term vision, but Rivian has the clearer near-term catalyst with its upcoming R2 launch.

Tesla is betting on its robotaxi business living up to years of promises.

Rivian needs to execute on the R2 rollout and capitalize on its Volkswagen partnership.

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Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies have had a rough year, and two of the sector's marquee names particularly show it. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are each down roughly 12% so far in 2026.

But for interested investors wondering which one offers the better setup for the back half of the year, the honest answer has less to do with the price charts and more to do with what each company is actually building right now.

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Tesla's shift

Tesla has somewhat shifted its business model from being just a carmaker to something closer to an autonomy company. Its biggest push this year is its robotaxi service, and that is no longer a slide-deck promise. Tesla has begun to offer driverless rides in several U.S. cities, including Austin and Dallas, and it plans to expand into more markets and begin building its purpose-made Cybercab. If self-driving works at scale, it could turn Tesla's existing fleet and factories into a services business with far higher margins than selling cars.

That is the bull case, and it is a big one. The catch is that Tesla has been promising to deliver full autonomy "soon" for years, and has repeatedly missed its own deadlines, so a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted. The stock also carries a rich valuation that has a lot of assumed future success already baked in. Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk's public and political distractions remain a wild card that can move the shares on any given day.

What Rivian is doing

Rivian's narrative for 2026 is far more concrete, and it revolves around one vehicle: the R2. This smaller SUV, priced around $45,000, is the company's bet to move from a niche maker of pricey trucks into the mass market, and production is ramping this year. Rivian expects the R2 to drive a big jump in deliveries, having already raised its full-year delivery target after beating its own quarterly guidance.

Just as important, Rivian is not going it alone. Its joint venture with Volkswagen is worth up to $5.8 billion, with cash distributions to the EV maker to be unlocked as the company hits engineering milestones. That partnership does two valuable things: It provides Rivian with funds it can use for growth (sparing it from relying solely on the cash it has already raised), and it gives its software and electrical technology a seal of approval from one of the largest automakers on earth. For a young company, that kind of endorsement matters.

The risk for investors is straightforward. Rivian is not consistently profitable, and there's no knowing yet how smoothly the R2 ramp-up will go. Any production stumbles or demand shortfalls would hit the stock hard.

The better buy for the second half

Both stocks are down by similar percentages, but they are not the same kind of bet. Tesla is the larger, profitable, higher-quality business, and has enormous long-term optionality in autonomy. It's the safer place to park money if you want scale and staying power. Rivian is the higher-risk, higher-potential-reward play, and for the second half of 2026 specifically, I lean toward it.

The reason is timing. Rivian has a clear, near-term catalyst in the R2 launch, a deep-pocketed partner in Volkswagen, and a beaten-down price that leaves more room for the market to rerate its valuation upward if it executes well. Tesla's biggest potential catalyst -- a widespread robotaxi-powered rideshare service -- is real, but it's much harder to pin a date on when that business might reach meaningful scale. In addition, there's less slack in Tesla's valuation to absorb any potential disappointments.

If you want the sturdier, long-term holding, Tesla remains the blue chip of the EV world, and its autonomy ambitions give it a ceiling few companies can match. But for the second half of 2026, Rivian's concrete product catalyst and cheaper starting point make it the more compelling buy for investors who can stomach the volatility. Neither is a sure thing, so size any position accordingly, and let the R2 ramp and the robotaxi rollout, rather than the daily headlines, tell you whether each thesis is playing out.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.