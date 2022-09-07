Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%

In this video, I will be talking about the recent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock price upgrades by Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache and the reason behind them. While not all Tesla and General Motors models will qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, the credits will certainly help some companies that lack demand. But there's more to the story.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Sept. 6, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 7, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.