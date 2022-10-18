Earnings season picks up this week with over 300 companies expected to report earnings.

Included in that group are many of the big regional banks, the first of the FAANG stocks with Netflix, big growth favorite Tesla, and a bunch of other companies that could tell us a lot about the consumer and a possible recession.

Some of these companies have strong earnings surprise track records. They were beating all throughout the pandemic.

But as the global economy slows, can they keep their strong earnings surprise track records?

Tesla and 4 Earnings Winners

1. Tesla TSLA

Tesla has put together a nice earnings surprise streak, beating on earnings 6 quarters in a row. A few years ago, no one cared about the earnings beat or miss, but now it may be in play.

Shares of Tesla are down 37% year-to-date but still trades with a premium with a forward P/E of 51.

Is Tesla going to have to crush the quarter to see shares rebound?

2. Lam Research LRCX

Lam Research has only missed twice in the last 5 years, but one of those misses was in 2022.

Shares of Lam Research are down 56% year-to-date and are cheaper than ever. It trades with a forward P/E of just 8.7.

Lam Research also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.2%.

Is this a buying opportunity in Lam Research?

3. Union Pacific UNP

Union Pacific has beat on earnings 5 quarters in a row.

Like many stocks in 2022, shares of Union Pacific have fallen 20% year-to-date on recession fears, but still sport a 116% gain over the last 5 years.

Union Pacific trades with a forward P/E of 16.8 and pays a dividend yielding 2.7%.

Should investors be looking to add Union Pacific to their portfolio?

4. Tractor Supply TSCO

Tractor Supply, a rural retailer, has an outstanding earnings surprise track record. It has beat 10 quarters in a row, including through the entire coronavirus pandemic period. It’s last miss was just before the U.S. shutdown, in early 2020.

Like many stocks, Tractor Supply shares are down in 2022, but only by 15%, outperforming the S&P 500.

Tractor Supply isn’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 20.7. It also pays a dividend, now yielding 1.9%.

Should investors be buying Tractor Supply in 2022?

5. Pool Corp. POOL

Pool Corp. has an amazing earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 13 quarters, which is going back to 2019. It was also a pandemic winner as everyone was vacationing at home and adding pools and other outdoor goods.

But shares of Pool Corp. have gotten hit hard in 2022 on recession fears. Shares are down 43% year-to-date.

It’s cheaper than it has been during the pandemic, with a forward P/E of 16.6. Pool Corp. also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.3%.

Is the selling overdone in Pool Corp?



