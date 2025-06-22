Tesla and 4 Cars Americans Say They Won’t Buy If There Are Tariffs

Tariffs on imported vehicles are poised to increase prices, shaking up the U.S. car market. A new JDMBUYSELL study reveals that, while tariffs are causing concern, most Americans aren’t turning to electric vehicles as a solution.

Only 6% say they would consider buying an EV, such as Tesla, Rivian or Lucid, to avoid tariff-related price hikes. That leaves a substantial 94% unlikely to make the switch to electric cars despite rising costs.

Here are some of the electric models included in that small group of potential buyers.

Tesla Model 3

Pricing starts at: $44,130

$44,130 Brand Consumer Reports reliability: 36/100

Tesla may be synonymous with electric vehicles, but it’s not immune to buyer hesitation. While it’s a top seller in the EV space, concerns around build quality and after-sales service have dented consumer confidence.

The brand’s middling reliability score hasn’t helped, and many shoppers still view Tesla as a premium-priced option with luxury-level repair costs.

Rivian R1S

Pricing starts at: $77,700

$77,700 Brand Consumer Reports reliability: 14/100

Rivian’s all-electric SUV targets adventurous buyers with its off-road chops and bold styling. But its sky-high starting price and the lowest reliability score in Consumer Reports’ latest rankings make it a tough sell, especially when buyers are already on edge about rising costs.

Lucid Air

Pricing starts at: $71,400

$71,400 Brand Consumer Reports reliability: Insufficient data to rank

Lucid offers luxury EV performance with long-range capability, but its market share is tiny and owner data is limited. The lack of a reliability ranking reflects its relatively small customer base and short time on the market. With a price tag north of $70,000, it’s not the go-to answer for cost-conscious shoppers navigating a tariff-heavy market.

Chevy Bolt EV

Pricing starts at: $18,196

$18,196 Brand Consumer Reports reliability: 37/100

The Bolt was briefly discontinued but is now slated for a comeback in 2027. It’s one of the cheapest EVs available on the used market, and its no-frills practicality makes it an appealing option on paper. Still, reliability issues and a history of recalls have kept buyers wary. Despite the low price, it hasn’t shifted the needle for most shoppers avoiding tariff hikes.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Pricing starts at: $39,990

$39,990 Brand Consumer Reports reliability: 44/100

Ford’s flagship EV crossover blends performance with practicality, but reliability concerns and mixed reviews have limited its appeal. While more affordable than many rivals, it still falls into the same category of EVs that the vast majority of buyers are skipping in response to tariffs.

Why Most Americans Still Aren’t Buying EVs

Higher prices may be coming, but for most shoppers, electric vehicles still don’t feel like the answer. Long-standing concerns about reliability, repair costs and infrastructure are colliding with new financial pressures. Even as tariffs shake the market, the switch to electric remains a leap too far for many.

Pricing is for the newest model available. Reliability ratings are brand-level, from the latest Consumer Reports data.

