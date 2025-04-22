Tesla, Alphabet and 3 Other Tech Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

This is a busy week for earnings on Wall Street. Over 100 S&P 500 companies will report earnings so investors are about to learn a lot of information about what is happening in the economy right now.

All eyes will be on the technology stocks, especially the Mag 7 stocks, this week. The first two Mag 7 stocks will report earnings: Tesla and Alphabet. Analysts have been cutting estimates on both in the last week.

One Tech Company Has Been Perfect on Earnings

But there are other technology companies to watch as well including one that hasn’t missed on earnings in the last 5 years. It’s a true earnings all-star.

It’s been a challenge to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, since 2020 when the COVID pandemic began. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases in 2022 also threw many technology companies for a loop. And now there are tariffs in 2025.

Will these tech companies beat again and what will guidance look like?

5 Tech Stocks to Watch This Week

1. Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA )

Tesla has missed on earnings 5 of the last 6 quarters. Shares of Tesla have fallen 43.7% year-to-date but the stock isn’t that cheap. Tesla trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 92.4. A P/E ratio over 50 is considered to be extremely high.

2 earnings estimates were cut for the quarter on Tesla in the last week as the analysts have gotten bearish. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has fallen to $0.44 from $0.53 in the prior 7 days.

What will Tesla say on its conference call?

2. ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW )

ServiceNow hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. It’s a true earnings all-star. Shares of ServiceNow have retreated in 2025, falling 28.7% year-to-date.

There haven’t been any changes to analyst estimates for the quarter in the last 60 days. The Zacks Consensus is looking for $3.79 for ServiceNow. Earnings are expected to rise 17% in 2025 but ServiceNow trades with a forward P/E of 47.4. A P/E over 20 is considered expensive and one at nearly 50 is very expensive.

Will another ServiceNow beat matter to the shares?

3. Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX )

Lam Research has beat on earnings 11 quarters in a row. It has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s an impressive track record.

Shares of Lam Research are down 13.6% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 17.1.

One estimate has been cut on Lam Research in the last 30 days for the quarter. None have been raised. The Zacks Consensus is looking for $1.00.

Will Lam Research keep its earnings streak alive?

4. Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL )

Alphabet has a nice earnings surprise streak going. It has beat on earnings 8 quarters in a row.

Shares of Alphabet are down 22% year-to-date. It has an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4.

However, analysts have been revising their quarterly earnings estimates in the last week. 3 have cut and 1 has raised in the prior 7 days. The Zacks Consensus hasn’t changed much, falling just one cent to $2.01 from $2.02.

Will Alphabet be able to soothe the analysts this week?

5. Intel Corp. ( INTC )

Intel has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares of Intel are down 6% year-to-date but are at 5-year lows.

Intel isn’t cheap. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 40. There haven’t been estimate revisions for the quarter in the last 30 days. But the Zacks Consensus has risen a penny to $0.01 from $0.00.

When will the Intel slide stop?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]

