Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16 - Memo

Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the U.S. carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown.

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the U.S. carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown.

The U.S. carmaker plans to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day from then, the memo showed.

Tesla didn't immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

