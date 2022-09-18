US Markets
Tesla aims to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022 - Automobilwoche

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O is planning to double vehicle sales in Germany in 2022, German weekly Automobilwoche reported, citing a local executive.

"Our goal is to double sales each year, which translates into around 80,000 units in 2022," the executive was quoted as saying.

In 2021, Tesla sold 39,714 vehicles in Germany, where the carmaker has built its first European gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

