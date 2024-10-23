Tesla up 9% afterhours at $232.52 after Q3 earnings beat

16:45 EDT Tesla (TSLA) up 9% afterhours at $232.52 after Q3 earnings beat

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.