Tesla: Price Targets, Tweets, Stock Split, and More

Today's video focuses on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and recent news impacting its stock price. One discussed topic is the massive gap between analysts' price targets. On June 10, Barclays adjusted Tesla's price target to $370. On June 13, RBC Capital revised its Tesla price target to $1,100. Check out the short video below to learn more.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of June 13, 2022. The video was published on June 13, 2022.





