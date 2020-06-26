Tesco's UK sales rise 8.7% in lockdown quarter

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said underlying UK sales rose 8.7% year-on-year in its first quarter to May 30, boosted by the country being on coronavirus lockdown for the majority of that period.

The group, which has a 27% share of Britain's grocery market, on Friday maintained its expectation that retail operating profit in the 2020-21 year was likely to be at a similar level to 2019-20 on a continuing operations basis.

Tesco did, however, increase its provision for bad debts at Tesco Bank and now expects it to report a loss of up to 200 million pounds ($248.6 million).

($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

