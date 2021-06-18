TSCO

Tesco's UK sales growth slows in latest quarter

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, reported a sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first quarter, reflecting a tough comparison with the same quarter last year when the country was in the grip of its first COVID-19 lockdown.

The group said UK like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, rose 0.5% in the 13 weeks to May 29 - ahead of analysts' average forecast of a fall of 1.0% but down from growth of 8.8% in the previous quarter.

