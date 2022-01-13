TSCO

Tesco upgrades profit outlook for second time in four months

James Davey Reuters
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a rise in Christmas sales despite a tough comparative with 2020 when spending was boosted by a COVID-19 lockdown.

The group said UK like-for-like sales rose 0.2% year-on-year in its third quarter to Nov. 27 year-on-year and were up 0.3% over the six weeks to Jan. 8.

Tesco forecast a full-year 2021-22 retail operating "slightly above" the top-end of its previous 2.5-2.6 billion pound ($3.43-$3.57 billion) range.

($1 = 0.7291 pounds)

