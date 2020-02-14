Tesco unlawfully stopped rivals from opening stores - UK regulator

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, unlawfully stopped major supermarket rivals from opening shops near its stores, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, unlawfully stopped major supermarket rivals from opening shops near its stores, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it first discovered that Tesco had been preventing landlords from letting property to other supermarkets during monitoring in 2018. Tesco then reviewed all of its land agreements, finding 23 breaches in total.

The CMA said Tesco has agreed to take remedial action for all affected land agreements and improve its internal processes and staff training to avoid future breaches. It plans to monitor Tesco’s progress and may take formal enforcement action if further breaches are found.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Alistair Smout)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More