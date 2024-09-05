Is Tesco (TSCDY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Tesco (TSCDY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TSCDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 27.27. Over the last 12 months, TSCDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.19 and as low as 10.58, with a median of 12.09.

Investors will also notice that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TSCDY's industry has an average PEG of 3.13 right now. TSCDY's PEG has been as high as 2.60 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.54, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for TSCDY is its P/B ratio of 2.29. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.84. Over the past year, TSCDY's P/B has been as high as 2.29 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.75.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tesco is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TSCDY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

