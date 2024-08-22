Is Tesco (TSCDY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Tesco PLC (TSCDY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tesco PLC is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tesco PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSCDY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TSCDY has returned about 22% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 14.6%. This means that Tesco PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Travelzoo (TZOO). The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Travelzoo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Tesco PLC is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 40.9% so far this year, so TSCDY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Travelzoo falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tesco PLC and Travelzoo as they could maintain their solid performance.

