Tesco To Sell Asia Business For $10.6 Bln; Plans To Declare Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) said Monday that it agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Group entities for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion or 8.2 billion pounds on a cash and debt free basis. The retailer also plans to return about 5.0 billion pounds to shareholders through a special dividend with associated share consolidation.

The company also said that the disposal will further simplify the company, enabling a focus on driving cash generation and returns to shareholders from retail businesses in the UK and Ireland and in Central Europe.

Completion of the Disposal, which comprised of Tesco's entire shareholding in Tesco Stores (Thailand) Limited, Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, is expected during the second half of 2020.

