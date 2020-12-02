Tesco To Repay £585 Mln Business Rates Relief - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British retailer Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) announced Wednesday its decision to repay to the UK Government and the Devolved Administrations the 585 million pounds of business rates relief received in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Allan, Chairman said the company is financially strong enough to be able to return this to the public.

Tesco said in a statement, "Ten months into the pandemic, our business has proven resilient in the most challenging of circumstances. While all businesses have been impacted - many severely so - we have been able to continue trading throughout, serving many millions of customers every day and although uncertainties still exist, some of the potential risks faced earlier in the year are now behind us."

As per October statement, Covid would cost Tesco around 725 million this year, well in excess of the 585 million pounds rates relief received.

The UK government had provided the financial and policy support as the country faced an unprecedented situation in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company noted that the cash impact of the repayment of 585 million pounds is split around 535 million in this financial year and around 50 million in the 2021/22 financial year.

Excluding the repayment, guidance for retail operating profit before exceptional items for 2021 is unchanged. The company expects it to be at least the same level as last year on a continuing operations basis.

