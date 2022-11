LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest supermarket group, is providing close to 14 million pounds ($17 million) of additional support to the country's struggling egg industry, it said on Friday.

($1 = 0.8277 pounds)

