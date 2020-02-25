Tesco sells stake in Chinese joint venture for 275 mln stg

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has sold its 20% share of a joint venture in China to a unit of its partner China Resources Holdings (CRH), raising 275 million pounds ($357 million) and completing its exit from the country.

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco TSCO.L has sold its 20% share of a joint venture in China to a unit of its partner China Resources Holdings (CRH), raising 275 million pounds ($357 million) and completing its exit from the country.

Tesco had established the Gain Land joint venture with CRH in 2014, when it started its retreat from China.

The disposal allows Tesco to further simplify and focus the business on its core operations, it said on Tuesday, adding that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More