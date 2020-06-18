TSCO

Tesco sells Polish business for $206 mln

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British supermarket group Tesco said it was selling its Polish business for 819 million zlotys ($206.52 million), leaving it focused on the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the central European region.

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Tesco TSCO.L said it was selling its Polish business for 819 million zlotys ($206.52 million), leaving it focused on the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia in the central European region.

Tesco said in a statement on Thursday that it had stronger market positions and better growth prospects in the three other countries. The buyer of its 301 store Polish business is Salling Group A/S.

The UK's biggest retailer sold its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia in March, and the offloading of the Polish unit is a further retreat from its once lofty global ambitions.

($1 = 3.9658 zlotys)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More