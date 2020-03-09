Tesco sells businesses in Thailand, Malaysia for $10.6 bln

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to a combination of CP Group entities for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.

Following completion of the disposal, Tesco intends to return about 5.0 billion pounds ($6.6 billion) to shareholders via a special dividend with associated share consolidation.

($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.